RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire broke out at First Reformed Church of Ravenna on Saturday.

Around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Muskegon Charter Township dispatch got a call reporting the fire.

Ravenna Fire Department responded to the scene. Muskegon Charter Township Fire and Moorland Township Fire also assisted and led the fight against the fire. So far, there is no known cause of the fire, according to dispatch.

First Reformed Church of Ravenna posted on its Facebook page that due to the fire, Sunday service will be held at St. Catherine’s Hall on Thomas Street in Ravenna at 10 a.m.

News 8 sent a crew to the scene. They will be providing updates as we know more.











