FEMA meeting with lakeshore homeowners

A sign on flooded Edgewater Street near Muskegon Lake asks people to go slowly to keep water from splashing back into homes. (June 18, 2019)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will meet with lakeshore homeowners this week to explain new flood maps.

The first meeting is Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The University Room at Muskegon Community College on Quarterline Road.

The next meeting, for Ottawa County homeowners, is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ottawa County Emergency Management Training Room at 12220 Fillmore Street in West Olive.

The final one for Allegan County residents is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Allegan District Library on Hubbard Street in Allegan.

Attendees can see the new FEMA Flood Insurance Study and Flood Insurance Rate Maps, which will lay out base flood information and show significant flood hazard areas. Officials will explain how the maps are used and provide information on flood risk, insurance and floodplain development.