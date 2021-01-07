Feds: Union president embezzled from organization

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal authorities say a health care union president embezzled from the organization.

A federal grand jury indicted Hasan Zahdeh on embezzlement and theft of labor organization assets.

The indictment says Zahdeh stole the funds from the Michigan Union of Healthcare Workers from May 1, 2017, until Nov. 18, 2020, in Muskegon County for his own use.

Federal authorities say Zahdeh served as the union’s president when he stole the money.

The complaint was filed on Dec. 11, 2020. The indictment was filed Tuesday and unsealed Thursday.

