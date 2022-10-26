The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians has been working for 12 years to bring a casino to the Muskegon area.

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer refused to sign off on plans to create a tribal casino near Muskegon in June, the casino may now have a second chance.

The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians worked for more than 12 years to get through the process of getting the casino approved. But in June of this year, Whitmer would not sign off on the project because of a pending decision on whether the Department of Interior would recognize another tribe, the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians.

At the time, Whitmer said her decision hinged on knowing whether the Department of the Interior will grant federal recognition to that tribe, saying that was “critical” to her “making an informed decision.”

In a Wednesday release, Fruitport Township said the DOI has now invited the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians to resubmit an application for the casino, something the township described as “an unusual twist.”

“The Department of the Interior has been very clear in their letters saying that they support this project for the benefit of the Little River Band and the whole area,” Fruitport Township Supervisor Todd Dunham said in the release.

He said the DOI had originally approved the casino in 2020 and again in 2021, while understanding the “territorial claims” of the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians. According to Dunham, the Grand River Band of Ottawa Indians was issued a four-month extension in an Oct. 4 letter from the DOI.

“There is nothing to suggest a Preliminary Finding will come anytime soon,” the release says.

“This letter is the decision the Governor said she was waiting on. We now have it. The public supports this project. Every surrounding municipality supports this project. Three presidential administrations and two previous governors have supported it no matter the political party. Everyone knows it would be a huge economic engine for the lakeshore,” Dunham said.

Plans for the casino include a 220-room hotel. It would create 1,500 construction jobs and 1,500 full-time jobs, the tribe says.

