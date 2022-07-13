A photo of the items found in the drug raid at a home on Letart Ave. in Muskegon. Courtesy of the Attorney General’s Office.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged after investigators seized hundreds of grams of illegal drugs, seven firearms and $250,000 cash at a home investigators say was being used as a drug house.

Saul Douglas Briggs, who also went by “76 Chain” or simply “Chain,” 32, was charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute them. He was also charged with illegal firearms possession and maintaining a drug house.

In June, police investigators raided a residence at Letart Avenue in Muskegon between Denmark and McCracken Streets. The attorney general said investigators had suspected that the residence was being used as a stash house by Briggs and other drug traffickers.

During the raid, investigators seized 8 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, 774 grams of suspected black tar heroin, 61 grams of suspected cocaine, and 22 grams of suspected methamphetamine, as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia. They also seized seven firearms and nearly $250,000 in cash, which the attorney general said investigators believed was the proceeds of drug trafficking, jewelry and multiple vehicles.

When investigators arrived to search the home, Briggs ran away, jumping over the back fence. Investigators caught up to him and took him into custody.

Investigators said his arrest was part of an interstate drug sweep that has been underway since 2019.