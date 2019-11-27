Ex-leader pleads no contest to embezzling from nonprofit

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The previous executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Muskegon, who is accused of embezzling from the organization, will face sentencing.

On Tuesday, Andrew Mann pleaded no contest to embezzling between $1,000 to $20,000 from a nonprofit.

Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat previously said Mann stole from the nonprofit from October 2017 to July 2019. He was arraigned on Sept. 26.

The organization called officers when an internal investigation prompted questions about the way Mann was handling finances, according to Maat.

Prosecutors say Mann paid for personal expenses and received cash advances with the company’s credit card. He allegedly took his family on a trip to Disney World with the stolen money. He was fired.

The Muskegon Habitat for Humanity became Solid Rock Housing Support earlier this year. The organization decided to separate from Habitat for Humanity International to be more flexible. It will focus on repairing homes instead of building new ones to have a more affordable path.

Mann is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 19.