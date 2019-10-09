Ex-leader charged with embezzling from Habitat for Humanity

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The previous executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Muskegon has been charged with embezzling from the organization.

Andrew Mann stole from the nonprofit from October 2017 to July 2019, Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat said.

Matt said that the organization called police when an internal investigation prompted questions about the way Mann was handling finances.

Prosecutors say Mann paid for personal expenses and received cash advances with the company’s credit card. He allegedly took his family on a trip to Disney World with the stolen money. He was fired.

He was arraigned Sept. 26 on a felony charge of embezzling at least $1,000, though the actual amount stolen could be some $50,000. Mann pleaded not guilty.

Court records show he waived his preliminary exam set for Oct. 14, sending the case on to circuit court for trial.

The Muskegon Habitat for Humanity became Solid Rock Housing Support earlier this year. The organization decided to separate from Habitat for Humanity International to be more flexible. It will focus on repairing homes instead of building new ones to have a more affordable path.

“Fortunately, we have been blessed by a local philanthropist who purchased and will service the mortgages that our organization helped underwrite for our families. Nobody should see a difference in their monthly bill,” Solid Rock Housing Support said in a Wednesday statement.

“We are working with local authorities to recover damages and are seeking to recoup Andrew’s unauthorized charges to creditors,” the statement continued. “We tightened our procedures and chain of accountability to ensure that this isolated incident never happens again. We will continue to repair homes, refresh communities and renovate lives throughout Muskegon County.”