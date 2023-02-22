MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A former candidate for judge in Muskegon County was sentenced to probation Wednesday for domestic violence.

Jason Kolkema was sentenced to six months of probation and was ordered to pay a $275 fee. He will not be allowed to possess alcohol while he is on probation.

He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in December, as the result of a plea agreement. Witnesses in mid-August recorded him allegedly physically abuse his girlfriend.

When he pleaded guilty, he said he did not intend to hit her and only wanted to scare her as he swung a belt. His girlfriend has defended him, saying he did not hit her but instead hit the chair she was sitting in.

Kolkema ran in the November election to be a 14th Circuit Court judge. He lost to Jenny McNeill.

Anyone in an abusive relationship who needs help can call the national domestic violence helpline at 800.799.7233.