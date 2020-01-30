Erosion closes boardwalk to Lake MI at Kruse Park

Muskegon officials say they are closing boardwalk access to Lake Michigan at Kruse Park due to erosion and high water levels. (Courtesy of the City of Muskegon)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon officials say they are closing boardwalk access to Lake Michigan at Kruse Park on Sherman Boulevard.

High water levels and erosion has damaged the boardwalk, making the path to the beach unsafe. The boardwalk through the dunes will remain open, according to a city Facebook post.

Muskegon officials say they are closing boardwalk access to Lake Michigan at Kruse Park due to erosion and high water levels. (Courtesy of the City of Muskegon)

The city says access to the dog beach will be limited to the north end of the designated dog area, which is near the curve on Beach Street. Until repairs can be made, the nearest access point will be Beachwood Park on Dune Street.

Officials ask visitors to not to access the beach via other routes within the park because it could lead to more erosion through sensitive dune areas.