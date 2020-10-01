Emergency dept. at Hackley Campus to close Oct. 17

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials say the emergency department at Mercy Health Hackley Campus will be closed on Oct. 17 and will reopen as an urgent care site.

Beginning on Oct. 18, all emergency care will happen at the newly renovated Mercy Health’s campus at 1500 E. Sherman Boulevard, according to a news release.

Officials say the Hackley emergency department will become an urgent care starting on Oct. 18. It will be opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Urgent care is designed to treat minor illnesses and injuries like sprains and wounds that require stitches.

The change comes as Mercy Health Muskegon finalizes its construction of a 10-story medical center on the campus on Sherman Boulevard.

The four-year construction project will be completed when the Mercy Health Birth Center and the 10th-floor surgical unit will be fully open Oct. 19. Other departments have already open.

All inpatient care at Hackley will be moved to the Mercy Campus the week of Oct. 12, the health care system said.

Mercy Health notes the North Muskegon Urgent Care on Holton Road will be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. The Lakes Village Urgent Care will remain temporarily closed as well.

Officials say consolidating services reduces exposure risk to COVID-19 and allows them to better use resources during the pandemic.

The Mercy Health Urgent Care located at 1670 E Sherman Blvd is open from 8 am. to 8 p.m. every day.