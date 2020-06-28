Early morning shooting in Muskegon Township

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning in Muskegon Township.

Police say the man was in the area of Quail Court around 4 a.m. and got into an altercation with someone else. The man was shot in his midsection and was taken to the hospital.

Police are looking into what led up to the altercation.

A suspect in this shooting has been arrested, and police say there is no danger to the public.

Muskegon Township Police say a shooting Saturday in the same area is not related to this one, and both are currently under investigation.