E. coli prompts advisories at 4 Lake Michigan beaches

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials are telling people not to swim in Lake Michigan at Pere Marquette Park and three Berrien County beaches due to E. coli levels.

The city of Muskegon tweeted that elevated levels of E. coli bacteria were detected at Pere Marquette Park. It was also advised visitors refrain from swimming at the park at this time.

WE have received word there is elevated E. Coli levels detected at Pere Marquette Park. Please refrain from swimming at the park until notified. — City of Muskegon (@cityofmuskegon) June 25, 2019

The Berrien County Health Department has also closed Weko Beach, Warren Dunes and Cherry Beach for high level’s of E. coli.

It’s unclear what caused the bacteria spike.

E. coli can cause illnesses including diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illnesses and pneumonia, among other things.

