Muskegon County

Dry conditions prompt fire danger warnings

By:

Posted: Apr 21, 2019 09:40 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2019 09:40 PM EDT

Dry conditions prompt fire danger warnings

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As many headed out Sunday to enjoy warm, dry weather, firefighters warned of an increased fire risk.

Many Michigan counties were under burn bans Sunday.

"We say when it’s a burn ban, we prefer nobody burn at all because all it takes is one ember," White Lake Township Fire Department Capt. Peter McCarthy said. "When it moves, it moves towards important things."

That was the case at a home in Twin Lake Sunday, where a fire sparked with an unattended deep fryer on the deck. Because no one was keeping an eye on it, the flames soon spread, engulfing the entire deck, the garage and finally the house.

"The house was already half gone in 10 minutes," said Dale Kanouff, who saw the flames.

"Just don't do it. Just do not burn right now," he added.

Firefighters say in conditions like this, a small fire can become a big problem quickly.

"It doesn’t take long for a small little fire that (you think), 'I've just got to get the hose and put it out.' You run back to it and next thing you know, now it’s a half an acre. Now you’re calling us," McCarthy said.

He reminded people to always keep a close eye on a fire.

"It needs to be attended. So if you were to go out with your family and have a small bonfire, have a little cookout, do something like that, as long as you’re there with it" things should be OK, he said.

It's wise to check in with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources or your local fire department before lighting a bonfire to find out if conditions are safe.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Godsmack at Van Andel Arena Photos: Godsmack at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Godsmack at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Blue Tie Ball 2019 Photos: Blue Tie Ball 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Blue Tie Ball 2019

Photo Galleries