Driver sought in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash

Muskegon County

by: WOODTV.com web staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic norton shores police department_1520475060866.jpg.jpg

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — The Norton Shores Police Department is looking for the driver that hit and killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning after fleeing the scene.

Authorities said the crash occurred just before 12:45 a.m. on Seaway Drive eastbound between Norton Avenue and Seminole Road.

Officers found a 53-year-old female from Muskegon Heights on the side of the road, along with vehicle parts. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The victims name is being withheld until family members are notified.

There is no vehicle description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norton Shores Police Department at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 