Driver gets year in jail for deadly Muskegon Co. crash

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who pleaded guilty in a Muskegon County crash that killed a couple will spend a year in jail.

A judge Monday sentenced Marissa Marie Galdeen to six months in jail for each count of moving violation causing death in the May 5 crash that killed 77-year-old John Humphreys and his wife, 76-year-old Ruth Humphreys.

Galdeen was charged in July connection to the crash at West Michillinda Road and N. Weber Road in Fruitland Township, north of Muskegon.

Authorities said John Humphreys was driving westbound on W. Michillinda Road when his vehicle was hit at the intersection.

Galdeen pleaded guilty to both misdemeanor charges in August.

The judge Monday allowed Galdeen allowed for her to leave jail for medical appointments and to go to work. Once she’s served her sentence, Galdeen must wear a tether at home for six months and serve two years of probation.