DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver of a vehicle that ran off the road and caught fire near Muskegon Sunday afternoon was killed in the crash, Michigan State Police say.

Around 2:55 p.m., the vehicle was headed north on US-31 near Russell Road in Dalton Township when it ran off the side of the road, hitting a tree. The vehicle caught fire, according to MSP.

Other drivers pulled over to help but “despite heroic efforts,” could not get the driver out, troopers said. The driver died at the scene.

MSP is investigating the crash.