Driver charged with murder in crash that killed W. MI man

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver has been federally indicted with murder for a suspected drunken driving crash that killed a Muskegon County man and injured at least four others.

Michigan State Police say 31-year-old Brian Wemigwans was formally charged earlier this month with second-degree murder, operating under the influence with a high blood-alcohol content, causing incapacitating injury, and operating under the influence with a high blood-alcohol content, causing incapacitating injury with a prior conviction.

Michigan State Police say lab reports showed Wemigwans was under the influence of several drugs at the time of the Dec. 19 crash, which happened on the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Reservation in Union Township, northwest of Mount Pleasant.

Troopers say a black Chrysler 300 was heading west on East Broadway Road near US-127 when it hit a Chevrolet Impala that was turning left onto the road. The Impala then crossed the center line, hitting an eastbound Mercury SUV, while the Chrysler hit a Ford Escape.

The four-vehicle crash killed Wemigwans’ passenger, 30-year-old Jordon Charles-Anthony Wilson of Twin Lake. All of the drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Michigan State Police say Wemigwans’ actions caused the crash, which left several others with major injuries.

Michigan State Police records show Wemigwans previously pleaded guilty to operating on a suspended or revoked license in 2005, and operating while intoxicated in 2015. He was also sentenced in 2005 for three domestic violence incidents.