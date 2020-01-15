Driver arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured teen

A photo near a hit-and-run that injured a teen in Dalton Township on Jan. 14, 2020.

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The hit-and-run driver who injured a teen as he prepared to board his school bus in rural Muskegon County has been arrested.

Michigan State Police said the driver, a 22-year-old Twin Lake man, was arrested Wednesday morning for hit and run causing serious injury and moving violation causing serious injury. He is being lodged at the Muskegon County Jail.

As of Wednesday morning, state police said the 14-year-old victim remains in the hospital.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Russell and E. Tyler roads in Dalton Township, north of Muskegon. It was still dark at the time.

As a school bus stopped to pick up kids, a northbound car passed it from behind. The car hit two siblings, a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. The boy was seriously injured, but the girl was OK.

MSP said the bus’s lights were flashing when the crash happened.

The car that hit the kids seemed to slow for a moment and then sped away, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the MSP Rockford Post at 616.866.4411 or Muskegon County Central Dispatch at 231.722.3524.