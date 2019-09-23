Driver, aide fired after allegedly kicking kids off bus

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A bus driver and bus aide for Muskegon Public Schools are off the job after parents say the bus left a group of elementary students at an intersection miles from their homes.

Muskegon Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Cortez told News 8 Monday the school had concluded its investigation and both employees had been fired. He did not elaborate on what the district found during its probe, which included reviewing bus footage from the Sept. 18 incident.

The students told their parents they were kicked off the bus for breaking the “no eating” rule with a bag of chips. Rebecca Zamora and Amanda Castro said their five children, ranging in age from 6 to 10 years old, were left near Continental Street and Holbrook Avenue.

Castro said the driver threatened to call police if the students didn’t get off the bus. Both parents said they were pulling their students from the bus indefinitely.

The superintendent told News 8 last week that while there are rules that apply on the bus, kicking off a student is not protocol.

News 8 reached out to Zamora following the firings, but she said she’d been advised to not comment on the situation.

Muskegon Public Schools is expected to take community feedback on the incident during a Monday night meeting about the district’s bond proposal. Check back for updates on woodtv.com.