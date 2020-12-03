Downtown Muskegon development continues amid pandemic

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Welcomed change is coming near the corner of 8th Street and Western Avenue in downtown Muskegon. Thanks in large part to the excitement for the city’s new convention center.

The Muskegon Lakeshore Convention Center is scheduled to be complete March 1, 2021, but the exterior was recently finished. It will formally be renamed Friday.

“We’ve been wanting to show off Muskegon year-round for a long time. We always struggled with how to get people here in the winter months in particular and what we think this will help us do is keep Muskegon as a year-round destination,” said Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson.

Adding to the rebuilding of downtown Muskegon, the newly built Pigeon Hill Brewing Company’s production facility across the street.

“Now, we see everything that we have, and the momentum hasn’t changed. Even with COVID, we see people are excited. They’re scared of course but they’re also excited because they know that momentum and that trajectory that we’re on is continuing in the right direction,” said Pigeon Hill Brewing Company Cofounder Michael Brower.