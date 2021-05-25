DNR expects busy holiday weekend with lower lake levels

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Lower water levels are creating more room at beaches and allowing for some previously unusable camping areas to open for the holiday weekend. Muskegon State Park’s Channel Campground is one such site.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says that the water levels on Lake Michigan are about a full foot lower than they were around this same time last year.

“It’s amazing to be able to have people back,” said Greg Sherburn, the Muskegon State Park’s unit supervisor. “We didn’t have this campground open at all last year.”

A year made all the difference. Levels on Lake Michigan and Huron reached record highs in 2020, putting the Channel Campground underwater.

“As the water level comes up, the ground water comes up, and it leads to flooding,” said Sherburn. “And this campground was no exception. We had close to 50 sites that were completely underwater and unusable last year.”

With more of the shore exposed, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says that extra real-estate will be used.

“I anticipate, and I think our division anticipates, a busy summer with more beach, and more people coming out,” he said.

There are 246 camping spots at the fully open and flood-free Muskegon State Park and he expects all of them to be booked come the weekend.

“Throughout the course of a season, a good year for us is about 24,000 camp nights,” said Sherburn. “And we anticipate surpassing that this year.”

You can reserve a space now online and start camping on Friday, May 28th.