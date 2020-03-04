DNR: Electrical line may have killed bald eagle

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials are looking into whether a bald eagle found dead in West Michigan may have been electrocuted by a utility line.

The young bald eagle was discovered in Muskegon County, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources officer confirmed to News 8 Wednesday, though the officer could not immediately provide a precise location.

The DNR said there were no signs the bird had been shot or attacked, but it did have burn marks on its body, indicating it could have been electrocuted.

If testing confirms that, information on the death will go to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which will in turn work with local utilities to find the problem line and make sure other animals aren’t harmed.

Last week, another bald eagle was found dead in Grand Haven. Though the person who found it thought it could have been shot, a DNR biologist told News 8 he suspected it may also have been electrocuted. The DNR is waiting on a necropsy to confirm that; results should be back in the coming days or weeks.