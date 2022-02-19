DNR cleaning Hoffmaster State Park; looking for volunteers

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is holding a Volunteer Stewardship cleanup event at the P.J. Hoffmaster State Park in Norton Shores on Saturday and is looking for volunteers.

From 10 a.m. to noon, volunteers will be helping to “remove invasive shrubs and vines before they climb into our dunes,” the event page on the DNR’s website said. No experience is necessary, and volunteers will be trained on how to identify plants.

“We always have a lot of interest in volunteering for various projects we have throughout the year, and this is one of the earlier ones… Volunteer stewards are needed and we’re happy to have some folks come out and help us, and we really appreciate that help,” John Pepin, spokesperson for the DNR, said.

The DNR event page is asking that volunteers meet by the ranger booth at the park entrance.

Visit the DNR’s Volunteer Stewardship web page for more information on the program and what to bring when you volunteer.