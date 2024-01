MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot in Muskegon Heights Thursday, dispatchers say.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Oakwood Avenue and Highland Street. The circumstances leading up to the shooting area not yet known.

Dispatchers did not have information about the victim’s condition.

No arrests have been made, dispatchers said. Police were establishing a perimeter in the area.