MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hurt in a shooting in Muskegon Heights on Monday.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 600 block of Howell Avenue near Superior Street, Muskegon County Dispatch told News 8.

They were both taken to the hospital, one in an ambulance and one in a private vehicle, dispatch said. Their conditions are not yet known.

Dispatch said there are no suspects in custody.

Police are investigating.

This is developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.