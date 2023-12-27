MOORLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a plane landed in a field near Muskegon Wednesday.

Muskegon Central Dispatch said around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the plane landed in a field near the intersection of S. Swanson Road and E. Apple Avenue in Moorland Township, east of Muskegon.

There were no reports of injuries, according to dispatchers.

It’s unknown how many people were onboard or why the plane needed to land in the field.

