MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a person was shot at a house in Muskegon Heights.

Muskegon County dispatchers confirmed to News 8 that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday at a house on Baker Street between Airline Highway and E. Broadway Avenue.

The extent of the victim’s injuries and what led to the shooting are unknown.

According to Muskegon County public records, the address where the shooting happened was used by Muskegon Heights Board of Education member Julius Muhammad to register for the November election.

It is unknown if Muhammad was involved in the shooting or at the house at the time of the incident.

Authorities have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Muskegon Heights police at 231.733.8900.