MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was shot and injured in Muskegon Heights early Wednesday morning.

Muskegon Central Dispatch said it received a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. near the intersection of E. Sherman Boulevard and S. Getty Street.

A man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to dispatch.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting, and no suspect information was released.

Muskegon Heights and Norton Shores police responded to the shooting, according to dispatch.