MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was shot and injured in Muskegon Heights early Wednesday morning.
Muskegon Central Dispatch said it received a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. near the intersection of E. Sherman Boulevard and S. Getty Street.
A man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to dispatch.
It’s unknown what led to the shooting, and no suspect information was released.
Muskegon Heights and Norton Shores police responded to the shooting, according to dispatch.