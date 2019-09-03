Dispatch: Man hurt after falling from the back of a truck

RAVENNA, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon County dispatchers say a 64-year-old man is seriously injured after falling from the back of a truck.

It happened around 5 p.m. Monday near 15110 E. Laketon Ave near Ravenna. 

Dispatchers say the man was riding in the back of a truck when he fell and hit his head.

The man was seriously injured, dispatch said.

Additional information was not immediately available, including the type of truck involved in the incident.

Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office and rescue crews from Moorland Township responded to the scene.

