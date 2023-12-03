FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are working to put out a fire at a building near Muskegon Sunday afternoon, according to dispatch.

Around 3 p.m., firefighters were called to the Fruitport Auto Sales & Storage on Airline Highway near E Mount Garfield Road in Fruitport Township for a fire. Crews from Fruitport, Norton Shores, Ferrysburg and Muskegon Township responded to the fire, according to Muskegon County dispatch.

A News 8 crew on the scene saw smoke billowing high into the sky and property inside the storage facility destroyed by the flames.

HAPPENING NOW: Crews are battling a fire at a Fruitport Township business.



The fire broke out at Fruitport Auto Sales & Storage around 3 p.m.



Lots of property stored inside is destroyed. Smoke is billowing high into the sky.



Multiple agencies are responding. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/p0KueqWXmN — Byron Tollefson (@byron_tollefson) December 3, 2023

It is unclear how the fire started.

Fruitport Township police closed Airline Highway at Mount Garfield Road while crews battled the fire. They advised drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. A News 8 crew is headed to the scene to learn more. Check back soon for details.