MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were arrested after a police chase in Muskegon early Monday morning.

Muskegon Central Dispatch said around 2:45 a.m. Monday that police were called for a report of shots fired at the Admiral gas station located near the intersection of Laketon Avenue and Jarman Street.

The two suspects drove away, leading to a police chase. It’s unknown how long the chase lasted, but dispatchers said both suspects were arrested.

There were no reports of injuries, according to dispatchers.