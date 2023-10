MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a suspect after someone was shot in Muskegon Heights Monday afternoon, dispatch said.

The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. on Howden Street near E Barney Avenue. A female was shot, according to Muskegon County dispatch, but her condition is unknown. Police did not release a name or age of the victim.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Muskegon Heights police at 231.733.8900.