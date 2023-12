MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after one person was shot in Muskegon Monday afternoon.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. on W. Larch street near 5th Street, dispatchers said.

The person’s condition was not immediately known.

Police have not yet released details about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskegon police at 231.846.8477 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.