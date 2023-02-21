EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say one person was killed and another injured in a crash near Muskegon early Tuesday morning.

Muskegon County dispatchers said the crash happened shortly after midnight near the intersection of Maple Island Road and Hall Road in Egelston Township, east of Muskegon.

Dispatchers said one person was killed, and another was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.