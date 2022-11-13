TWIN LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies in Muskegon County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous suspect who is on the run.

Deputies say Randy Rinard, 45, was seen with a stolen vehicle at the Lakewood Quick Stop around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The suspect fled on foot after officers attempted to question him inside the store, deputies say. As soon as deputies caught up with Rinard, he assaulted one of the deputies and fled again.

Authorities say Rinard entered a house he had been staying at with a knife.

He was gone when Muskegon County Emergency Response Team arrived.

Anyone with information about Rinard’s whereabouts or the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 231.724.6259 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.