The scene of a motorcycle crash in Fruitport Township Sunday. (June 18, 2023)

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people died in a motorcycle crash near Muskegon over the weekend.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of South Mill Iron Road and Heights Ravenna Road in Fruitport Township.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office said a man and a woman were riding the motorcycle when a vehicle pulled in front of the motorcycle.

Both were taken to the hospital, where the sheriff’s office said they died from their injuries Sunday afternoon.

Their names have not been released.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to MCSO.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.