RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office say that one person was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Ravenna Township Thursday.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene south of the Village of Ravenna near Ravenna Road and Ellis Road just after 7 p.m.

They say two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim or those involved is unknown.

Traffic conditions near the scene are also unknown.