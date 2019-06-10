Dad dies week after crash that also killed daughter, 14

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was critically hurt after being hit by a farm truck on the side of an Oceana County road has died, Michigan State Police say.

Eric Scott, the Muskegon County Road Commission’s maintenance superintendent also known as “Coach Scott” at Montague Area Public Schools, died early Monday morning, 1st Lt. Jeffrey White confirmed.

His death came a week after the crash that also killed his teenage daughter.

The June 3 crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on Webster Road, west of 72nd Avenue in Grant Township.

Authorities say a farm truck being driven by a 57-year-old Rothbury man hit the pair while they were walking their dog on the shoulder of the road.

Kaitlynn Scott, 14, died at the scene. The family’s dog was also killed in the crash.

State police are still trying to figure out exactly why it happened. They’re inspecting the six-wheel truck and its equipment.

They don’t believe the driver had been drinking or was on drugs, but detectives took his blood nonetheless and seized his cellphone as potential evidence.

“It appears that the truck did slightly leave the roadway and go onto the shoulder. For what reason, we have not been able to determine that yet,” White told 24 Hour News 8 last week.

A makeshift memorial was created near the scene. It contained a cross, flowers, teddy bear and a note from a close friend of Kaitlynn.

In a letter to parents last week, Montague Area Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Johnson confirmed Kaitlynn was a student of Montague Middle School.

“Kaitlynn was an important part of our school and a friend to many. We are saddened by her loss, and our deepest sympathies are with her family and friends,” Johnson said in the letter.

According to online obituaries, visitation for father and daughter will be held Tuesday at Whitehall Evangelical Covenant Church on Warner Street. They will be interred at Oak Grove Cemetery in Montague in a private ceremony. Memorial donations may be made to the Scott Family Fund C/O Harbor Light Credit Union.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Hart Post at 231.873.2171.