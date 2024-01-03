MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Around 2,500 cruise ship passengers visited Muskegon during the 2023 season, local leaders say.

Three cruise ships stopped in the Muskegon port for a total of 18 visits, Visit Muskegon and the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce said. Cruise ship passengers generated around $700,000 in economic impact for West Michigan.

Bob Lukens, the community development director for Muskegon County, said cruising the Great Lakes offers passengers something new, especially for those who frequent cruise ships.

“The Great Lakes really are a surprise to a lot of cruisers who may not realize that immense nature of the Great Lakes,” he said. “Oftentimes we’ll get people that will come in and say, ‘I just didn’t realize that the Great Lakes or Lake Michigan was this large.'”

When people stop in Muskegon, they often visit the city’s museums and historic sites, like the Hackley and Hume Houses, along with its restaurants, breweries and shops, bringing their money with them.

Lukens said not only do local businesses get money from cruise passengers, but the cruise ships themselves are also adding to the economy, both for things like refueling and servicing and as employees stop into town to get supplies.

“Some of the chefs will go to our farmers market and pick up fresh vegetables and fruits there, and also they will go to some of our larger retail establishments to pick up supplies that they may need,” he explained.

Looking ahead to the next season, the Muskegon port has 17 calls scheduled, with the first cruise ship expected in early May. Whenever a cruise ship stops by, Lukens said it becomes an event for the community, as many enjoy watching the ship make its way up the mile-long channel to the Heritage Landing dock in downtown.

Beyond 2024, Lukens believes there’s opportunity for growth both in Michigan and throughout the Great Lakes region. The region saw an increase of more than 20% in 2023 compared to 2022, as cruise ships made 800 visits with close to 25,000 passengers.

“It remains very popular in the state of Michigan,” Lukens said. “Within the next two to three years I think we’ll see some growth and … some additional ports of call for the cruise ships and the cruise lines. So it’ll be something to watch for sure.”