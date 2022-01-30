Cruise ships to return to Muskegon after canceled seasons

FILE – The Aquastar docked in Muskegon on May 30, 2021.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — Cruise ships will visit Muskegon again this summer, after stops were canceled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports 17 stops are planned for this summer, and more could be planned in coming years.

Muskegon had busy cruise ship seasons scheduled before COVID-19 canceled plans. In 2020, 35 stops were planned, and there were 25 stops expected in 2021.

The cancelations had an impact in Muskegon County, where tourism is a more than $300 million industry.

This season, the first cruise ship is scheduled to stop on June 7. Muskegon County Community Development Director Robert Lukens says “It’s going to be a very, very busy summer.”