Crews work to contain acid leak at Muskegon Co. business

Emergency crews respond to a sulfuric acid leak at a Muskegon Heights business on Dec. 30, 2019.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are responding to a sulfuric acid leak at a steel plating company in Muskegon Heights.

It happened around 9 a.m. Monday at Quality Plating Company, located near the corner of Mc Ilwraith Street and Manahan Avenue, just north of E. Broadway Avenue.

Authorities say a worker was loading some material onto a truck when a drum fell and began leaking.

Crews at the scene told News 8 the drum contained sulfuric acid, which is similar to battery acid. Quality Plating uses the material to treat waste.

Authorities said less than 50 gallons spilled.

Around 11 a.m., emergency crews said the spill was mostly contained and there’s no real threat to the public at this point.