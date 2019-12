MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Several children are safe Saturday morning after a Muskegon home caught fire.

Authorities said a call came in at 2:10 a.m. to a home on Emerson Avenue where flames were seen in the kitchen of the house.

Three children under the age of 10 and a 16-year-old were in the home and were rescued when police and fire arrived.

No injuries were reported from the scene.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen of the home.