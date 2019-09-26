Crews put up snow fences along the lakeshore

LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — While many are still trying to hang on to what’s left of the summer weather, the staff at Muskegon State Park are already preparing for the winter months.

Just after Labor Day, crews began installing snow fences, a tool used to keep effects of fall and winter weather at bay.

“It’s a labor-intensive project,” said Greg Sherburn with the Department of Natural Resources.

The process is something the staff at the park does every fall. They say it usually takes them about three weeks to four weeks to complete.

“This is where a lot of people will come and lay out their towels and enjoy the water. But once everyone leaves, we have to keep all of the sand that’s blowing around today from closing up the roadways,” Sherburn said.

Visitors can currently see sand covering portions of the parking lot. The staff says the fences prevent it from getting worse.

“The sand will hit these little slats of wood and fall down and then it’ll stay right where it’s at,” Sherburn explained. “If it didn’t have those openings, the wind would just knock it over right away.”

Sherburn says the fences may seem small but can save visitors from potential hazards.

“Once the sand gets on the road, if it gets wet it freezes solid and is almost like concrete and then you can’t move it,” he said.

There are also snow fences installed at beaches in Holland.

The fences remain on the beach until the spring months. Crews will then bring in an excavator to remove them. Until that time, visitors still have access to the beach.