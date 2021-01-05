Crews: No injuries in Muskegon apartment fire

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews say no one was hurt in a Muskegon apartment fire on Monday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at an apartment building on Valley Street, near East Laketon Avenue and South Getty Street.

Related Content Crews fight fire in Muskegon

The fire started in one of the apartments, which then spread throughout the building’s interior and out through the rooftop, according to the Muskegon Fire Department.

All the residents made it out of the building safely. Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours as a local company helped remove the upper floor to put out the fire.

The fire department said it appears the fire started from a stove top in a kitchen.