Crews in Muskegon call off search for body in Lake Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Muskegon were searching for a body in Lake Michigan Tuesday night, but have called off the search for the night.

Muskegon Public Safety says the search started around 8:10 p.m. near Beach Street, just south of Pere Marquette Park near the water filtration plant. The search ended around 10 p.m. due to poor weather conditions.

Crews were searching for the body of a man and have not found it yet, fire officials say.

The U.S. Coast Guard on the scene of a recovery effort in Muskegon on Lake Michigan. (Feb. 25, 2020)

The search started out as an ice rescue, authorities say, but has turned into a recovery effort.

Multiple crews responded, including a Coast Guard helicopter.

A helicopter on the scene of a recovery effort in Muskegon on Lake Michigan. (Feb. 25, 2020)

