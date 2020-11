MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Muskegon County are searching for a man who fell into Lake Michigan Sunday night.

Capt. Shawn Bride with the Muskegon Police Department told News 8 that around 10 p.m. Sunday a man fell into the lake at Pere Marquette Park. Authorities believe the man drowned.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was out searching near the shoreline Monday morning.

Bride said more information would be released Monday.

