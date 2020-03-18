Crews ID man who died in Muskegon Heights fire

A photo of a fire at a house in the 2000 block of Superior Street near Getty Street in Muskegon Heights on March 17, 2020. (Courtesy of the Muskegon Heights Fire Department)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire officials say 39-year-old Jamaun E. Robinson of Muskegon died in a house fire in Muskegon Heights.

The fire happened shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday at a house in the 2000 block of Superior Street near Getty Street.

Crews say the home collapsed then exploded. Firefighters initially didn’t believe anyone was injured but sifted through the debris for remains. During the investigation, Robinson’s body was found.

Authorities investigating a house explosion in Muskegon Heights Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Fire officials say preliminary indications are Robinson died in the fire, but complete autopsy results are not available yet.

While Robinson lived in Muskegon, he was the owner of the Muskegon Heights home, officials say.

Officials say city records indicate the home should have been vacated for three weeks. Neighbors reported that no one had been living in the house for several weeks.

Investigators have not been able to determine the cause of the blaze.

Anyone with information regarding this fire is encouraged to call Silent Observer at 231.722.CRIME.