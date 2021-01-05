Crews fight fire in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are on the scene of a fire in Muskegon Monday evening.

The fire happened at an apartment building near East Laketon Avenue and South Getty Street.

The Muskegon Fire Department says the building has 11 units. People in eight of those units were accounted for just before 7 p.m. Fire officials searched the first two floors before 7 p.m. and had not yet been able to access the top floor.

Officials told News 8 they were having water issues as only one of three fire hydrants was working correctly.

The fire started on the first floor and went up to the roof, crews say.

News 8 will provide more details as they come into our newsroom. Check back for updates.