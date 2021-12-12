Firefighters battle barn fire in Montague Township

MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon County barn was damaged in a fire Sunday evening.

The fire started just before 4:00 p.m. at a farm on Sikkenga Road between Eilers Road and West Fruitvale Road in Montague Township.

The Montague Fire Department responded to reports of heavy flames coming from a barn on the farm’s property.

Barn fire on Sikkenga Road (Courtesy: Montague Fire District)

Grant Township, White Lake, Muskegon Township, and the Blue Lake Fire Department were all called to assist in battling the fire.

The scene remains active. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

There are no reports of any injured people or animals at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

