MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a Muskegon house fire Tuesday, authorities said.

Around noon, the Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union posted on Facebook that crews were arriving at a house near the area of 8th Street and W. Keating Avenue that was on fire.

The union said the reports it received said there was an unknown number of people trapped inside. They were believed to be on the second floor.

Around 12:40 p.m., the union posted on Twitter that a deceased victim had been found. Neither the victim’s name nor the cause of death has been released.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.